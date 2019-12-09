LEAP Academy students inducted into college scholarship program for free Rutgers tuition

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- These children are smiling for the best of all possible reasons.They've been guaranteed full scholarships to Rutgers University if they keep their grades up.Hundreds of youngsters from LEAP Academy Charter School in Camden were inducted into the program today.If they maintain a 3.5 GPA and have fewer than four unexcused absences, their tuition at Rutgers will be paid for by the Alfredo Santiago Endowed Scholarship fund.