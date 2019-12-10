LEAP Academy students kick off Computer Science Education week

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Schools across the country kicked-off Computer Science Education Week on Tuesday - including schools in South Jersey.
Students at the LEAP Academy University Charter School in Camden will experience hands-on technology workshops.
Discussions also include important roles for women in technology.
LEAP officials say that 70 percent of future STEM jobs are in computer science, but only 45 percent of schools offer those classes.
