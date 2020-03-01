Lehigh University lifts halt on Greek activities on campus weeks after hiatus

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lehigh University has lifted its halt of Greek life on campus weeks after all fraternity and sorority activities were abruptly canceled.Lehigh's Greek life was put on hiatus last month following reports of alarming activity.Those reports included one house being trashed, and cocaine being offered to new members.In a note to students and staff, Lehigh officials now say they are pleased with the progress made over the last four weeks and are lifting the temporary ban.