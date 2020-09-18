Lenape High School closes for in-person learning after 2nd COVID-19 case reported

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All Lenape High School classes in Burlington County, New Jersey will be held virtually on Friday after a second positive COVID-19 case was reported in the school community.
In a letter sent home on Thursday, Principal Tony Cattani wrote the Medford school will be closed through the weekend.
Cattani said this will allow officials from the Burlington County Health Department "to thoroughly investigate whether there is an epidemiological link that could indicate that the two cases are connected."
Earlier in the day on Thursday, Lenape High School had sent a letter to students, staff, and parents, about their first confirmed case.
Later in the day, the school learned about the second case.
"Throughout the day, we have remained in close communication with BCHD officials as the status of this situation remained fluid and we gathered information to determine the best ways to protect our school community," Cattani said.
The future of Lenape's learning model will depend on BCHD's weekend investigation on any possible connection between the cases.
"That information will help guide the decision about whether Lenape may close for a longer period of time," Cattani said.
The district noted that exposed surfaces have been cleaned and disinfected.
Contact tracing is also underway.
The principal stated that if a staff member or student is determined to have had close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more), they will be notified directly.
"We appreciate our community's support and cooperation. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern. As always, if you suspect you were exposed to a confirmed case, you should self-quarantine for 14 days," Cattani said.
All extracurricular activities have been suspended at the school.
