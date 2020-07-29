Education

Philadelphia school leaders to update public on proposal for all-virtual learning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia School District leaders are expected to provide more details Wednesday on the newly modified proposal for all classes to be held online in the fall.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite will hold a press briefing at noon to expand on the proposal.

There are still many questions about how this will work for all employees and families if the plan is approved.

On Tuesday, in a letter to parents and families, Hite said leaders are proposing that students start the year online, with classes being held virtually through the first marking period, which ends November 17.

The district still plans to provide meals to students along with a Chromebooks under the new proposal.

The hybrid plan that required in-person learning is no longer being presented due to overwhelming feedback and concern about schools being unsafe.

Leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said the majority of its members who were surveyed this summer believe its unsafe to enter schools in the fall.

Teachers' union president Jerry Jordan said there are too many unpredictable variables to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools, which include social distancing, frequent sanitation and proper ventilation in classrooms.

"What has been paramount in our mind all summer has been to open schools and make sure teachers are able to teach face to face with children, but only if the buildings are safe," Jordan said.

The Board of Education will have the final say on the proposal and will discuss options during its meeting on Thursday.
