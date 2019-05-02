Local author gives back at Battle of the Books

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Students tested their brain power in a competition hosted by the author of one of the books they read!This year's Battle of the Books in Black Horse Pike Regional School District was hosted by local author Frank Morelli, who gave advice to students and raised awareness for Alzheimer's disease.His book,, spotlights an 18-year-old turned caregiver for his grandfather. Morelli wrote it as an opportunity to spread awareness and comfort for those young people carrying such a heavy burden.Now an author and teacher in North Carolina, Morelli credits his education at Triton High School for setting him on the path to success.The three-part competition quizzed students on the 10 books they read since September.Highland completed a three-year sweep since the contest's conception, with a final score of 43 against Timber Creek's 29 and Triton's 28.