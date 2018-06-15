EDUCATION

Local author pens children's book to combat misconceptions about disabilities

28-year-old Jimmy Curran has been using a wheelchair since he was very young and has battled misconceptions since childhood about what people with disabilities can accomplish.

Ashley Lewis
Jimmy Curran has a long list of accomplishments: graduating with honors from Temple University, completing internships in New York City and Washington, D.C., working full-time for a major health insurance company, and recently self-publishing his first children's book.

Curran also happens to have Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2. This is a condition that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement.

The 28-year-old has been using a wheelchair since he was very young and has battled misconceptions since childhood about what people with disabilities can accomplish. Curran says he has experienced these misconceptions in many areas of his life, including making friends, having relationships, and getting employment.

Curran created the clothing brand disABLE in 2013 in an effort to eliminate the stigma associated with disability. The mission of disABLE is to "improve the lives of people with disabilities by eliminating the stigma associated with being disabled."

"Will the One-Winged Eagle," Curran's new book, is an extension of the message of disABLE. The book tells the story of a young eagle named Will. Will does not let his physical difference keep him from learning to survive.



"Will the One-Winged Eagle" is illustrated by Kris Napper, Curran's friend who also has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2. Napper is 31 years old and has been involved with graphic design since high school.

The book "hammers home my message that people with disabilities are also very able and capable of doing many things," says Curran.

Curran has sold about 500 copies of the book so far. He is hoping to share Will's message of determination with many children across the globe.



"Will the One-Winged Eagle" is appropriate for children K-4th grade. If you would like to purchase a copy, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationPhilly Proudchildrenbooksdisability issues
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News