Cherry Hill girl among 8 co-champions named in Scripps National Spelling Bee

A local girl is a part of history after eight co-champions were named in the National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill is among the winners.In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.The Associated Press contributed to this report.