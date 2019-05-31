Education

Cherry Hill girl among 8 co-champions named in Scripps National Spelling Bee

A local girl is a part of history after eight co-champions were named in the National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.

Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.

Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill is among the winners.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationspelling beenew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Drivers stranded as flash flooding hits Philadelphia
AccuWeather: More Storms Tonight; Quiet Weather Returns Friday
Police: 4 arrested in Dunkin' Donuts burglary spree in NJ
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Show More
President Trump hits Mexico with 5 percent tariff in response to migrants
Tornado hits at border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties Wednesday
16-year-old dies while kayaking in Levittown
Severe weather wreaks havoc in Montgomery County
Man, 73, critical after hit-and-run in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News