Local schools' selections for 2018 Best of the Class

2018 Best of the Class

For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. Program airs on 6abc on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.Merna Abdel-Gleil, Hamilton High School WestLiana Alcaro, Mount Saint Joseph AcademyChas Allen, Overbrook High School (Philadelphia)Christopher Anderson, Archbishop Carroll High SchoolChioma Anuma, Mount Pleasant High SchoolJonathan Arditi, Owen J. Roberts High SchoolOmar Bakri, Academy at PalumboJessica Beck, Gloucester County Institute of TechnologyAnthony Berna, Bishop Eustace Preparatory SchoolSimon Blanchard, Bishop Shanahan High SchoolKennedy Brown, Triton Regional High SchoolGina Capece, Nazareth Academy High SchoolNatasha Carpenter, Upper Perkiomen High SchoolElizabeth Castellano, Egg Harbor Township High SchoolClara Chaplin Loebell, Saul High SchoolLeonard Chen, Conestoga High SchoolMicah Cheng, Abington Senior High SchoolErin Chism, Howard High School of TechnologyLauren Chua, Archmere AcademySarah Anne Cooney, Lansdale Catholic High SchoolStephen Cozzone, Washington Township High SchoolKevin Cushing, Phoenixville Area High SchoolVincent DeLuca, Cinnaminson High SchoolGabriella DeStefano, Buena Regional High SchoolShawn Dinh, Absegami High SchoolWilson Dodds, Haverford High SchoolJacquelyn Dunleavy, Interboro High SchoolAlysa Echevarria, Woodbury Junior-Senior High SchoolCajetan Ejianreh, Sterling High SchoolCecelia Ensell, Camden Catholic High SchoolRonald Estevez, Pennsauken High SchoolFrancis Fattori, Oxford Area High SchoolErin Finley, Villa Maria Academy High SchoolSara Fisher, Haddon Heights High SchoolCole Gaboriault, Penncrest High SchoolGreta Gareth, Holy Cross AcademyCasey Gilfillan, Audubon High SchoolMary Goodridge, Ursuline AcademyMatthew Gray, St. Elizabeth High SchoolHannah Grothusen, Springfield Township High SchoolAliza Haider, Atlantic City High SchoolJulia Halas, Merion Mercy AcademyJennifer Harris, Notre Dame High SchoolDestiny Hatten, Widener Memorial SchoolClarice Helfand, Delaware County Christian SchoolSamantha Holder, Bridgeton High SchoolLydia Hu, Central Bucks High School WestNiles Huang, Radnor High SchoolNicholas Iannarone, Hatboro-Horsham HSEric Jaworski, Methacton High SchoolRichard Jenkins, Girard CollegeJada Karp, Riverside High SchoolConnor Killion, Lower Moreland High SchoolTorianna LaBare, Chester County Technical College High School- Pennock's BridgeNadia Lartey, Penn Wood High SchoolCaleb Limmer, Jenkintown High SchoolTiffani Loughrey, Roxborough High SchoolSarah Machado-Marques, Camden County Technical Schools - Gloucester Township CampusJack Magargee, Malvern Preparatory SchoolJames Marek, La Salle College High SchoolEthan Martin, Palmyra High SchoolArjun Mathur, St. Augustine PreparatorySchoolWilliam Mayhew, Delsea Regional High SchoolDeclan McCloskey, Roman Catholic High SchoolNakita McGahee, LEAP Academy University Charter High SchoolGerald McNeal, Murrell Dobbins CTE High SchoolJamie Medina, Deptford Township High SchoolEmma Miller, Cab Calloway School of the ArtsTathya Modi, Middle Township High SchoolMary Grace Mooney, John W. Hallahan.comAllaire Morgan, Rancocas Valley Regional High SchoolBrendan Mostek, Upper Darby High SchoolAnh Nguyen, Neumann Goretti High SchoolMegan Noonan, Archbishop Wood High SchoolElizabeth O'Hara, Souderton Area High SchoolRhyan O'Neil, Imhotep Charter High SchoolSharon Pantano, Shawnee High SchoolJacob Parish, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew AcademyKelsey Pastirko, Cumberland Regional High SchoolBrianna Pavkovich, Paul M. Hodgson Vo-Tech High SchoolGloria Perez, Camden Big Picture Learning AcademyArathi Pillai, Springfield High SchoolBenjamin Price, The Pathway SchoolJamea Richardson, Bodine High School for International AffairsLauren Romano, Burlington County Institute of Technology - Medford CampusKayla Ruiz, Bristol High SchoolAlexander Rusin, Valley Forge Military AcademyMariama-Seray Sankoh, William L. Sayre HSOhenenana Sarfowah, Christiana High SchoolAjhana Sayyaad, The Mathematics, Civics & Sciences Charter SchoolSamuel Schepps, Cherokee High SchoolAidan Schuster, The Arts Academy at Benjamin RushElrid Serrao, Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High SchoolAmir Shanehsazzadeh, Upper Merion Area High SchoolTatiana Sheppard, Universal Audenried Charter High SchoolJason Shu, Wissahickon High SchoolAnalyn Sil, Harriton High SchoolGrace Simmons, Highland Regional High SchoolKirk Slingluff, Winslow Township High SchoolMarshall Smith, Wilmington Christian SchoolBenjamin Snyder, The Charter School of WilmingtonAidan Sorensen, Wildwood Catholic High SchoolAmanda Stull, Caravel AcademyJanna Tawam, Overbrook School for the BlindAlexis Tierney, Seneca High SchoolTracy Tran, Bishop McDevitt High SchoolLaura Tsai, Moorestown High SchoolAndrew Tufillaro, Pope John Paul ll High SchoolMaxwell Vance, Philadelphia Montgomery Christian AcademyTram Vu, Lindenwold High SchoolSophia Wang, Central Bucks High School SouthSyed Ahmed Waseem, Council Rock High School SouthBritney Williams, Paulsboro High SchoolMax Wills, Central High School (New Jersey)Joshua Wing, Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High SchoolJacqueline Wu, Downingtown East High SchoolNicholas Yip, Philadelphia Military Academy------