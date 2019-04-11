Education

Local students create inspiring sign language video

A group of South Jersey students is proving that music is a universal language, with their powerful and heartwarming interpretation of a hit song from the movie, "The Greatest Showman."

Those were some of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing students from Bankridge Elementary School, performing "This Is Me."

The kids, from first to fifth grade, make up part of the Gloucester County Special Services School District.

They were joined by staff as well as high school students from Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

The kids' music therapy teachers say the group has been working on the video for six months.

Their message?

No matter who you are, or what your differences may be, we all connect through the power of music.

