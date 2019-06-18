Education

Children's Scholarship Fund honors local students for academic achievements

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two-thousand local students were honored Tuesday morning for their academic achievements.

The Action Cam was at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia for the Children's Scholarship Fund's student award ceremony.

Awards were handed out for high school achievement, excellence in teaching, family engagement and more.

Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand for the event as Shelley Boyce was honored as the Fund's Citizen of the year.

Boyce is the executive chairman and founder of MedRisk.
