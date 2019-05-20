Local students turns letters into friendships

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at two local schools shared a special day together after spending the year corresponding as pen pals.The students first met face to face in the fall and then wrote each other letters over the course of the year. This was their second in-person visit.They have found they have a lot in common, like Haverford School's Chase and Timothy School's Zenia, who both love music."We both sing. I'm in the church choir back at home," Chase told Action News. He added, "It doesn't matter if you're different, you can still be friends. And we're all the same on the inside."The schools established this partnership more than 15 years ago.Their teachers explained there were some jitters when the students first met, but it didn't take long for understanding to grow and friendship to blossom.Kate Thorburn, a third grade teacher at The Haverford School, which is all boys, explained, "Really what I want my boys to understand is that inside all of us, there is so many talents and such goodness."Christine Moran from Timothy School added, "We also love the opportunity to have them ask questions of other kids and get to know what they're interested in and reach outside themselves."New friends become old friends.Ian Rosenzweig is a Haverford sixth grader and still says 'hi' when he sees his third grade pen pal.Rosenzweig said, "It feels really good to just have made that connection with someone."As the kids get to know each other, they find common ground.Darwin Rose from Timothy School said, "I like to play basketball."His pen pal Vaughn Smartt added, "I also love to play basketball, and it's just such a good experience to be with Darwin, and it makes me so happy to be here today."