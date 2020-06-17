Education

Lehigh, Villanova universities receive state funding for COVID-19 projects

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday the awardees of $174,603 in funding through the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program COVID-19 Challenge. The projects address the commonwealth's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

"We are fortunate to have some of the brightest minds in our higher education system, and they rose to the challenge in supporting our commonwealth during this unprecedented time," Wolf said. "My administration remains committed to identifying new resources that can support our state's businesses and communities as we continue to navigate this pandemic and the recovery steps ahead."

The program engaged Pennsylvania colleges and universities in the rapid development and deployment of new technologies, products, and processes with the potential to positively impact the state's response to COVID-19.

Among the winners are:

Lehigh University

In partnership with Solvay USA, Inc., Lehigh University received $25,000 for its project, A Novel Technology for Disrupting the Spread of Coronavirus.

Villanova University

In partnership with RTM Vital Signs, LLC, Villanova University received $24,802 for its project, COVID-19 Risk Monitoring by Wearable Sensor with Machine Learning Processing on Mobile Device.

Villanova University received $24,815 for its project, Design and Development of NovaVent, a low-cost rapidly manufacturable ventilator.
