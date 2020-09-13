Many Temple University students moving out for the rest of the fall semester

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 95 percent of courses will be online for the remainder of the fall semester, as Temple University's President and Executive Vice President and Provost, put out a letter to members of the Temple community.Stating the decision comes after data shows there's been a recent increase in positive COVID-19 test results among students at Temple University.This has prompted many parents to move their children out of on-campus housing amid health concerns."It's a lot of back and forth, and it's inconvenient, but at the same time they make the right decision for the students and the faculty," said Danna Jennings, moving her freshman daughter out.However, some students have decided to remain on campus for the semester."I live four hours away, and I'm an art major, so I want to use the facilities here," said Astrid Hakvaag, a freshman. "Because in my area, we don't have this technology at my disposal."Some parents say they are feeling the aggravation of moving their children out since they just moved their children into their dorms at the start of classes about a month ago."They should have never opened, what makes them any different than any other school in the country," said Howard Jennings, from Brookeville, Maryland, moving his freshman daughter out.Not to mention the cost of an early and unplanned move-out."The tolls are more than the gas, coming from D.C.," said Jennings.As for next semester, some students Action News spoke with say they're planning on getting an apartment off-campus with the roommates they had."It's sad going back home, cause we got so acclimated to living together," said Mireille Dina, a freshman.Many families say it's the smart decision financially as Temple will provide a full refund of housing and meal plan charges for the fall semester."I'm disappointed, yet I do feel that Temple made a really good faith effort, they really tried to do everything to keep the kids on campus, keep them safe, and unfortunately there were extenuating circumstances," said Michelle Dina, a parent from Langhorne.According to the letter sent out to students, they have until Sunday to move out.