Mast Community Charter schools lottery draws students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large group of people waited patiently in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday to find out which students were accepted into the Mast Community Charter Schools.

There were 475 available spots in three schools.

You're incredibly lucky to get accepted because more than 29,000 applications were handed out.

The charter schools focus on Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, the Arts, and Math.

Congratulations to those who made the cut.
