Education

Matt O'Donnell reads Dr. Seuss book to kids in West Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Matt O'Donnell reads Dr. Seuss book to kids in West Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another great way to start the day is with a little light reading, and that's exactly what some students in West Philadelphia did Wednesday morning.

And they did so with the help of Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell.

Matt and his "Cat in the Hat" tie and new hat read Green Eggs and Ham to the kids at the Universal Daroff Charter School.

The consensus among the kids as they do not like green eggs and ham but Matt, on the other hand, was a hit.

