philadelphia school district

McClure Elementary School reopens Wednesday following asbestos concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- McClure Elementary School reopened its doors to staff and students on Wednesday.

The Hunting Park School has been closed for weeks for asbestos remediation.

Officials said that testing shows the school is safe once again for students and staff.



The school has been closed since before winter break after exposed asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.

Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will return to class Wednesday.

Pre-K students will return Tuesday, January 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia school district
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
2 Philly schools treated for asbestos reopening, parents concerned
Philly students to learn if they can transfer schools
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Asbestos in Philly Schools: Suspicious parents confront district officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer's mother found dead in bathtub of her Germantown home
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Fmr. Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs: Prosecutors
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Show More
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
Eagles legend Harold Carmichael selected to Hall of Fame
Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia airport
Police van and car collide in Frankford
Michael Avenatti taken into custody on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release
More TOP STORIES News