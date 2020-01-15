McClure Elementary School reopens Wednesday following asbestos concerns

The Hunting Park School has been closed for weeks for asbestos remediation.
Officials said that testing shows the school is safe once again for students and staff.
Students arriving to McClure Elementary in Hunting Park, which had been closed for asbestos remediation. School district says air samples are safe. Some parents aren’t convinced, are keeping their children home. pic.twitter.com/Ooix9nTsWA— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 15, 2020
The school has been closed since before winter break after exposed asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.
Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will return to class Wednesday.
Pre-K students will return Tuesday, January 21.