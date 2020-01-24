Philadelphia's McClure Elementary to remain closed Monday, Tuesday amid ongoing asbestos problem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5863964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers say they will reveal details from their lawsuit on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Alexander K. McClure Elementary School will remain closed Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28, while officials finalize the cleaning and testing of school amid an ongoing asbestos problem.According to a news release, "McClure students will participate in educationally focused off-site activities and field trips aligned with curriculum" on those days.McClure has been closed off-and-on for weeks after asbestos was found in pipe insulation.Earlier this month, the district said 174 of the district's 214 schools have asbestos somewhere inside the building.Officials said asbestos only poses a health threat once it becomes loose and airborne.