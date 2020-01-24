Philadelphia's McClure Elementary to remain closed Monday, Tuesday amid ongoing asbestos problem

According to a news release, "McClure students will participate in educationally focused off-site activities and field trips aligned with curriculum" on those days.
McClure has been closed off-and-on for weeks after asbestos was found in pipe insulation.
Earlier this month, the district said 174 of the district's 214 schools have asbestos somewhere inside the building.
Officials said asbestos only poses a health threat once it becomes loose and airborne.