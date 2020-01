Philadelphia's McClure Elementary to reopen Wednesday

EMBED >More News Videos The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers say they will reveal details from their lawsuit on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Alexander K. McClure Elementary School will reopen Wednesday following cleaning and testing amid an ongoing asbestos problem.According to the school's website, "Necessary repairs have been completed and side-by-side testing, completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), has confirmed that the school is safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff on Wednesday."McClure has been closed off-and-on for weeks after asbestos was found in pipe insulation.Earlier this month, the district said 174 of the district's 214 schools have asbestos somewhere inside the building.Officials said asbestos only poses a health threat once it becomes loose and airborne.