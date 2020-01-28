Education

Philadelphia's McClure Elementary to reopen Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Alexander K. McClure Elementary School will reopen Wednesday following cleaning and testing amid an ongoing asbestos problem.

According to the school's website, "Necessary repairs have been completed and side-by-side testing, completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), has confirmed that the school is safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff on Wednesday."

McClure has been closed off-and-on for weeks after asbestos was found in pipe insulation.

Earlier this month, the district said 174 of the district's 214 schools have asbestos somewhere inside the building.

Officials said asbestos only poses a health threat once it becomes loose and airborne.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers say they will reveal details from their lawsuit on Monday.

