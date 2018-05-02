EDUCATION

Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
High school seniors have had the dance party of their lives, celebrating College Signing Day with Michelle Obama in Philadelphia.

Obama showed off her moves Wednesday beside A-listers such as Robert DeNiro, Rebel Wilson, Bradley Cooper and Zendaya to celebrate the fifth annual event.

The celebrities and former first lady were at Temple University to congratulate high school seniors who have decided to pursue higher education.

Obama urged audience members to believe in themselves and ask for help when they need it.

Obama spearheaded College Signing Day while she and her husband still occupied the White House in 2014.

In past years, Obama has hosted College Signing Day events in New York, Detroit and in San Antonio, Texas.

The attendees at the event included:

Anne Munition, Internet Personality
Anthony Mackie, Actor
Bailee Madison, Actress
Bradley Cooper, Actor
Camila Cabello, Performing Artist
Ciara, Performing Artist
Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Legend

Erin Wayne, Internet Personality
Janelle Monae, Performing Artist and Actor
Jameer Nelson, NBA Player
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Actor
Jessica Goch (JGhosty), Internet Personality
Jidenna, Performing Artist
Jussie Smollet, Performing Artist
Karlie Kloss, Model
Keke Palmer, Performing Artist
Kelly Rowland, Performing Artist
Lindsay Harding, Former WNBA Player
Malcolm Jenkins, Eagle

Mark Jackson, 76er
Nnamdi Asomugha, Former NFL Athlete
Nick Cannon, Performing Artist
Tyler Blevins (Ninja), Internet Personality
Questlove, Performing Artist
Rebel Wilson, Actress
Robert De Niro, Actor
Zendaya, Actress

