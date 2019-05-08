Education

Michigan 5th grader saves choking teacher

BAY CITY, MI. (WPVI) -- A Michigan teacher has her 5th-grade student to thank for saving her life.

Dylan Paul says he learned the Heimlich maneuver from a YouTube video.

He used the technique Monday when his teacher started choking on a muffin.

Schools officials say they're proud of him, but Dylan is just glad he could do something for someone who has given so much to him.

"I am very thankful for what she has done for me. So I think it kind of made it even," said Dylan.

The teacher calls Dylan a real-life angel.
