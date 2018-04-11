EDUCATION

All things are possible: Mom of 5 goes viral with law school graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A single mom of five who will graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the perfect example of why you should never give up.

Ieshia Champs, 33, has gone viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children.

In the picture, Champs wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says "I did it."

But the phrases on the signs held by her children standing behind her make this moment even more special.

The messages are variations of each other that range from "I helped!" to "We did it!"



The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Champs said that a fire destroyed everything she owned in 2009. She was also laid off from her job.

The father to two of her children died from cancer while she was seven months pregnant.

Champs admitted that she tried to take her own life, but going to church got her back on track.

She not only received her GED, but she also earned an associate's degree from Houston Community College.

Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and soon, a law degree from Texas Southern.

She says her oldest son, who is 14, has been the biggest help by stepping up to take care of his siblings.

Champs will graduate in May.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolu.s. & world
EDUCATION
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News