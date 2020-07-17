Montgomery County releases school reopening recommendations

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials have released a list of recommendations for school districts to consider as they plan for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
The list was developed in collaboration with county superintendents, officials said.
The recommendations are part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.
"Our primary goal is to support a school environment that is as safe as possible for the students, faculty, and staff while providing much needed in-person education," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
The recommendations include:
-A pandemic team or coordinator
-Enhanced communication and signage
-Identification of high-risk students and staff
-Health monitoring
It also includes the need for schools to make plans for:
-Hygiene, isolation and quarantine
-Cleaning and sanitizing
-Social distancing
-Mask wearing
-Sports and group activities
-Security
-Transportation
The complete guide can be found on Montgomery County's website.
