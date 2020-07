Montgomery County releases school reopening recommendations

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials have released a list of recommendations for school districts to consider as they plan for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.The list was developed in collaboration with county superintendents, officials said.The recommendations are part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff."Our primary goal is to support a school environment that is as safe as possible for the students, faculty, and staff while providing much needed in-person education," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.The recommendations include:-A pandemic team or coordinator-Enhanced communication and signage-Identification of high-risk students and staff-Health monitoringIt also includes the need for schools to make plans for:-Hygiene, isolation and quarantine-Cleaning and sanitizing-Social distancing-Mask wearing-Sports and group activities-Security-TransportationThe complete guide can be found on