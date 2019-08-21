Move-in day for students at Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's move-in day Wednesday at Temple University in North Philadelphia."This is the beginning of the best time of your life and you have to throw yourself into it. Attend those programs and make those friends, because this is a life-changing experience and we are here to take care of you," said T.J. Logan with Temple University Student Affairs.Students are coming to campus from 47 countries, 40 states, and five continents.Today was spent loading up cars, trucks, and SUVs and unloading at dorms at Temple.For students, it's goodbye mom and dad and hello college."Last night there were definitely a lot of tears but today, we are all feeling excited and we are ready to move in and the best advice, I'd say she says, not to take life too seriously and take everything ting one stop at a time," said incoming Freshman, Taylor Brown."I am like scared and nervous but I am more so excited, and I am just excited to see what will happen," said incoming Freshman, Maggie Luong.The class of 2023 is made up of about 5,000 students.The youngest registered new student is 16.For parents, saying goodbye is never easy but they know it must be done."It is very emotional for lots of reasons, lots of happy and lots of sad, but we are super excited for our daughter. It's a new adventure," said Mom Jackie Brown from Harrisburg."The tears started this morning when I went to WaWa to get breakfast sandwiches and then we went to leave I was like don't' forget to say goodbye to your dog...but I am excited," said Mom Beth Puleio from Drexel Hill."The best advice is to get involved, get out there and make friends and do your best," said Robin Monteleone from Havertown.Move-in day is always a memorable time, filled with so many emotions. Everything is new, from the campus to the people, to the experience, but the students say while it may be a bit overwhelming, they are ready and look forward to what the future holds.There is always the unknown and fear of the unknown but like all things in life, you have to just dive in deep and get in because then you don't, you can't do it unless you do it," said incoming Freshman, Matthew Monteleone.Classes for students at Temple start on Monday and of course, this scene will be playing out at colleges and universities across the area.From all of us here at 6abc, we wish you a successful school year.