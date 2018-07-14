EDUCATION

Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid

EMBED </>More Videos

Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

Mike Catalini
TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on $8.5 billion in school funding for the state's nearly 600 school districts, boosting aid by more than 4 percent over last year.

The Democratic governor announced Friday that the new district aid totals were available for the state's 577 districts. Murphy and the Democrat-led Legislature agreed to the funding in the recently enacted $37.4 billion budget.

The K-12 funding is $351 million higher than in Republican Gov. Chris Christie's final year.

Murphy says the state is "turning the page" from his predecessor.

Overall funding is up 4.3 percent over last year

But some schools will see bigger jumps. Bergen County schools will see an increase of about 18 percent, for instance, while Hunterdon County is in for a decrease of 2.6 percent.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newsGovernor Phil Murphyschool funding
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
Move-in day for LaSalle University students
Students create Philly Slang Handbook for new teachers
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
More Education
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News