Ruling says Neshaminy High School can keep 'Redskins' name, but must remove offensive logos and educate students

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Neshaminy High School will be allowed to keep the Redskins nickname after years of review on whether the name should be changed due to negative connotations. However, the new ruling comes with stipulations.The Pennsylvania Humans Relations Commission ruled Monday that the school district must get rid of any logos and imagery that negatively stereotypes Native Americans.The word "Skins" continues to be displayed on athletic gear and school displays, but the commission didn't explain in the ruling which logos are considered offensive.The school district must also come up with a plan to educate students about the negative connotations of the word.Athletic teams at Neshaminy High School have a long history of rallying behind the Redskins name.The school and the district are named after a Native American tribe.This all came to light after a mom filed a complaint back in 2013 on behalf of her son who attended the school back at the time.State officials said it was withdrawn, but the commission decided to investigate further and came up with the ruling six years later.A majority of the commissioners agreed the team could keep the name, saying the complaint failed to show evidence that Native American students were harmed in any way by the name.A commissioner did acknowledge that the name has been recognized as a racial slur and that the school district violated the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.A school district spokesperson said a legal team is reviewing the ruling and will present it to the school board.They are not providing additional comment at this time.This topic use of the Redskins name has been debated nationally, notably with debate centered on the Washington Redskins football team, which still has the same name.