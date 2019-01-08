Neshaminy School District discussing possible mascot change

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --The Neshaminy School District is discussing changing its Redskins mascot.
Officials held their first meeting Monday and will continue discussions all week long.
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is suing the district, saying the nickname and imagery discriminates against Native American students and creates a hostile environment.
People on both sides of the issue will take part in the public hearings.
