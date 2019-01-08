EDUCATION

Neshaminy School District discussing possible mascot change

EMBED </>More Videos

Neshaminy School District discussing mascot change. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Neshaminy School District is discussing changing its Redskins mascot.

Officials held their first meeting Monday and will continue discussions all week long.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is suing the district, saying the nickname and imagery discriminates against Native American students and creates a hostile environment.

People on both sides of the issue will take part in the public hearings.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newseducationschoolBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action
Students receive new playground after making pitch to council
City officials celebrate 2-years of PHL Pre-K
More Education
Top Stories
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near police HQ in Juniata
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Chicago brewer offers free beer for a year for 43-yard field goal
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
AccuWeather: Some Slippery Roads Early, Milder Afternoon
Wintry mix creates slick roads for AM commute
Show More
Several injured after school bus, tractor trailer collide in Gloucester Co.
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
More News