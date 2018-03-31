EDUCATION

Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth

Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

Loud music and flashing lights might be distracting to some, but one library in Nevada is using it to draw in high schoolers.

The DJ Learning Lab can be found at the Enterprise Public Library.

Teenagers come in with no DJ experience and afterward they manage to get paying gigs.

The lab has seven boards used to teach teens how to spin discs.

The best part? It brings them into the library.

