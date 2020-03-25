TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says all statewide student assessments are canceled for the spring 2020 testing window due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The cancelation includes the springtime administration of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA), ACCESS for ELLs, and the Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) assessment.
"The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) has notified states that it will grant a waiver to any state that is unable to assess its students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing relief from federally mandated testing, accountability, and reporting requirements for this school year. With students unable to attend school due to the COVID-19-related closures, it is not feasible to move forward with statewide testing," read a portion of a memo by the New Jersey Department of Education.
Cancellation of statewide assessments will not prevent students from meeting their graduation assessment requirements.
Read more on the cancellation below:
New Jersey cancels statewide student assessments due to coronavirus outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More