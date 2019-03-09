Education

New Jersey lawmakers considering later start times for high schools

Lawmakers are thinking about later start times for high school kids.

This is after studies show it's difficult for teenagers to wake up in the morning.

Many parents agree it's difficult to wake up their kids.

The American Academy of Pediatrics found early start times for school is an aggravating factor for teen sleep deprivation.

The study suggests school should start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Former Governor Richard Codey is sponsoring the bill.

A Senate Committee has passed the proposal, which includes a four-year pilot program.

Five school districts would be selected with a start time of 8:30 or later.

Students' health and academic benefits will be monitored before moving forward with additional school districts.

