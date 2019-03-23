Education

New Jersey lawmakers looking to remove Huckleberry Finn from schools curriculum

EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey lawmakers looking to remove Huckleberry Finn from schools curriculum. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 23, 2019.

Two New Jersey lawmakers want Mark Twain's novel, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", removed from the curriculums of the state's school districts.

The book makes casual use of racial slurs.

But supporters argue that Twain's work is an accurate portrayal of the horrors of life along the Mississippi River before the Civil War.

The book has been removed from several other school districts around the country.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationbooks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after police chase ends with crash into Germantown home
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
Teen struck and killed by CSX freight train in Olney
Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run
Police investigate hit and run in Juniata
Teen's mom on cop's acquittal: 'Hope that man never sleeps'
Driver critically injured in crash in Gloucester County
Show More
Firefighters battle barn fire in Lehigh Township
Woman abducted by men alleging posing as cops in NE Philadelphia
1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Burlington Township
Delco youth basketball coach meets life-saving bone marrow donor
Spa in Bryn Mawr raided for alleged sexual activity, 2 arrests
More TOP STORIES News