New Jersey lawmakers looking to remove Huckleberry Finn from schools curriculum

Two New Jersey lawmakers want Mark Twain's novel, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", removed from the curriculums of the state's school districts.
The book makes casual use of racial slurs.
But supporters argue that Twain's work is an accurate portrayal of the horrors of life along the Mississippi River before the Civil War.
The book has been removed from several other school districts around the country.
