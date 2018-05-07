EDUCATION

New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
A school in East Hanover, New Jersey has passed a new rule when it comes to the cheerleading squad.

Either everyone makes the squad, or no one does.

This all started after tryouts at Hanover Park High School, where some cuts were made.

When a parent complained that their child was not allowed on the team, the Athletic Director changed the policy.

Now, anyone who wants to cheer can be on the squad.

The rule is being met with mixed reaction, and strong emotions from students who don't agree.

"I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team, and their parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window," student Stephanie Krueger says.

Some parents say when they complained the principal then threatened to disband the squad altogether.

The school is standing by the decision to allow everyone interested to participate, with the goal of being inclusive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newscheerleadingschoolbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
More Education
Top Stories
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Show More
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
More News