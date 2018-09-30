New report shows the most valuable college majors

Do you feel you selected the best major in college?According to Bankrate.com, the most valuable college major today is Actuarial Science.It is the discipline that applies mathematical and statistical methods to assess risk in insurance, finance and other industries and professions.Actuaries earned an average income of $108,000 and faced lower unemployment.Other valuable majors included Zoology, Nuclear Engineering, Health and Medical Prep programs and Applied Mathematics.The least valuable include Fine Arts, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts and Clinical Psychology.------