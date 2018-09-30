U.S. & WORLD

New report shows the most valuable college majors

EMBED </>More Videos

New report shows the most valuable college majors. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

Do you feel you selected the best major in college?

According to Bankrate.com, the most valuable college major today is Actuarial Science.

It is the discipline that applies mathematical and statistical methods to assess risk in insurance, finance and other industries and professions.

Actuaries earned an average income of $108,000 and faced lower unemployment.

Other valuable majors included Zoology, Nuclear Engineering, Health and Medical Prep programs and Applied Mathematics.

The least valuable include Fine Arts, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts and Clinical Psychology.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldcollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Caterer steps in last minute to help officiate wedding
Las Vegas shooting victims remembered during survivor reunion
Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 800 amid search for survivors
Elon Musk out as Tesla chair, remains CEO in $40M SEC settlement
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
84-year-old NJ Crossing Guard Retires
Charter school closes suddenly, students scramble to find new school
Bucks County Community College's Newtown Campus closed Wednesday
Bucks Co. Community College Newtown closed due to threat
More Education
Top Stories
1 killed in car explosion in Allentown
Worker injured after being trapped under debris in Center City
No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Section of Roosevelt Boulevard reopens following water main break
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police: Suspect arrested for allegedly killing a man in Frankford
Show More
Man injured after falling onto Broad Street subway tracks
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
2 donation jars stolen from farmers market in Trenton
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
More News