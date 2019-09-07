New Trenton Central High School ready to welcome students

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The new Trenton Central High School is ready to open and welcome students.
Principal Hope Grant says the state-of-the-art, $155 million, 350, square-foot facility is a far cry from the old building that opened back in 1932.
Time took a toll on that structure and it was closed in 2014. Demolition began in 2015 and was completed in 2016.
"Leaky walls, bathrooms that leaked into classrooms, we had classrooms that you could actually smell dead mice that had died in the walls," said Grant.
Those problems are now history. The new building sits on the old site along Chambers Street in Trenton. It will be home to over 1,800 students in grades 10 through 12.
"For the residents in the city of Trenton who have advocated and worked and waited so long to see an education facility for their young people that they deserve, this has really become a full-circle moment for the entire community," Grant said.
Inside, there's updated technology and amenities to rival any modern school.
From the auditorium, the pool, the gym, to the classrooms, the facility is sure to impress.
"Every student gets a computer, there is an interactive whiteboard in every classroom, sound system, security, everything is integrated into the facility," said Manuel Da Silva with the New Jersey Schools Development Authority.
The updated school does not forget its past. Many items like the former murals, columns and even chandeliers will have permanent homes in the new building.
"I actually put those chandeliers up so it was like amazing because I seeing this and I am like, 'man, I remember seeing these in the auditorium and now I am sitting here working on it,'" said Kyle White, Alumni Class of 94.
When students start classes on Monday at new Trenton Central High School they will be greeted by a red carpet. The principal says she not only wants them to be excited about this new state of the art building, she also wants them to be eager to learn.
For more visit: http://www.trentonk12.org/
New Trenton Central High School ready to welcome students
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News