New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy introduced his fiscal year 2021 budget; includes $68 million for preschools

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy highlighted his plan for education included in his revised fiscal year 2021 budget Wednesday outside Somerville High School.His budget proposal includes nearly $68 million in new funding for preschools in the Garden State.The governor also announced $100 million in coronavirus relief funding, to ensure schools can reopen safely.Governor Murphy stressed going back to school during a pandemic does not mean standards should be lowered.The governor's spending plan would make sure school districts receive the same amount of funding originally announced in July.