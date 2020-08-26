Education

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy introduced his fiscal year 2021 budget; includes $68 million for preschools

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy highlighted his plan for education included in his revised fiscal year 2021 budget Wednesday outside Somerville High School.

His budget proposal includes nearly $68 million in new funding for preschools in the Garden State.

The governor also announced $100 million in coronavirus relief funding, to ensure schools can reopen safely.

Governor Murphy stressed going back to school during a pandemic does not mean standards should be lowered.

The governor's spending plan would make sure school districts receive the same amount of funding originally announced in July.
