New Jersey's all-remote learning option for students, schools: What you need to know

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Parents in New Jersey will have the option to choose all-remote learning for their children for the upcoming school year.
On Friday, the New Jersey Department of Education released their guidance for parents who choose that option.
Governor Phil Murphy said allowing parents the option to choose all-remote learning for their children will help decrease student density within the schools. He said it will also allow classroom spaces to stretch further to ensure proper social distancing for other students and staff.
"My office and the Department of Education are committed to working with our families, educators, and administrators as we navigate the unique challenges that the 2020-2021 school year will bring," he said. "We will continue to communicate with our districts and will work diligently to find solutions that prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Today's guidance will allow parents greater flexibility to make the choice they feel best suits the needs of their families."
Students in the remote learning plan must follow attendance rules including the length of the school day.
School districts are required to submit a plan to the state outlining their in-person and all-remote learning plans.
"We understand that this school year will be unlike any that educators, families, or students have experienced before. We also understand that it will require flexibility, foresight, and planning for school districts to be responsive to the needs of their families and their communities," New Jersey Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer said.
Governor Murphy also announced that every student will have the option of remote learning available and the state has enough money to purchase a digital device and internet service for students.
The core elements of the guidance include:
--Universal eligibility: All students, including students who receive special education or related services, are eligible for fulltime remote learning if their parent or guardian chooses.
--Policies and procedures: School districts must set clear policies and procedures for families who want fulltime remote learning for their children. School districts also need procedures for students in fulltime remote learning to transition back to in-person services. These procedures should be designed to ensure that families can make necessary arrangements to prepare for their child's transition and to help schools maintain continuity of services.
--Communications: School districts must communicate clearly and frequently with families, in their home language, about the availability of this offering and the related procedures.
--Quality of programming: Students participating in all-remote instruction should receive the same quality of instruction that is provided to any other student. In addition, fulltime remote programs must adhere to the same policies and regulations that in-person and hybrid programs follow regarding student attendance and the length of the school day.
--Data reporting: To help the Department evaluate fulltime remote learning, school districts will report data to the Department about student participation in these programs.
