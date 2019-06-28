Education

New Jersey school district moves to ban 'pay-for-extra-credit' offers

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A school district has drafted a policy for granting extra credit after a teacher allegedly offered it to students if they bought $20 tickets to a charity music festival.

Ridgewood Superintendent Daniel Fishbein says extra credit would remain at the discretion of teachers and couldn't be requested by students or parents under the policy developed by district administrators.

It states extra credit should relate to the curriculum, can't impact a student's grade more than 1 percent and can't require any fee or purchase of goods.

The new policy is expected to have its first reading when the board meets in July.

A parent had told school officials in May about the ticket offer. It came a day after her child was denied a chance to do academic work for extra credit because it was too late in the school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationcharityschool
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Man arrested in mistaken shooting of 'Big Papi' in DR
AAA: Gas prices rising ahead of July 4th holiday
Partial house collapse causes bricks to fall on car in South Philly
Show More
More calls for Hahnemann CEO to reverse closure decision
Transgender couple's journey to become parents through fertility help
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
Special Victims Unit investigating robberies in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News