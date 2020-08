New Jersey teachers say all state public schools should open remotely

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's teachers union is making a last-minute call for statewide, remote learning.The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), along with the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, released a statement late Tuesday night calling on Governor Phil Murphy and the state's Department of Education to direct all public schools to open remotely.The statement read in part, "New Jersey educators and administrators have been working tirelessly to find a way to safely bring students back into school buildings in September...reopening schools for in-person instruction under the current conditions pose too great a risk to the health of students and staff."Their statement continued: "We wish it could be different, but the facts are not in our favor. Our nation is in the middle of an uncontrolled pandemic. Our state, while doing better than many others, has not yet stopped the spread of this virus, particularly among the same young people who are scheduled to return to school in under four weeks. New Jersey's communities are still at risk, and putting students and staff inside school buildings, even with exceptional precautions, increases that risk."There has been no response yet from Governor Phil Murphy's administration. Murphy has left reopening plans up to each district , but mandated that every family have the option to choose 100-percent virtual.