Education

Northeast high schoolers create free online tutoring service

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Molly McCaffery, a junior at Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush has now gotten into a groove learning from her dining room on Zoom eight hours a day.

"Personally I really struggled with getting adjusted to virtual learning," said McCaffery. "Of course I recognized its benefits in all during this time, but I really benefit from getting that auditory learning."

Molly and her best friend Chantelle Faria, a junior at Archbishop Ryan put their heads together and realized that many of their peers were struggling with virtual school. While Chantelle is now back in school, the two created Youth Enlightened, a free online tutoring service.

"At this point, everyone is struggling," said Faria. "This curriculum right now is very different from what we were doing in the spring and everyone's just getting adjusted to this."

"I have three younger siblings and I saw how much they struggled," said McCaffery. "Being younger and I wanted to see how we could help specifically younger students."

Their efforts speaks to what's become a major concern for parents- a report released last year by the National Education Policy Center at the University of Colorado Boulders, on average, 50.1% of virtual high school students graduate within four years, compared with 84% of high school students nationally.

Molly and Chantelle got their friends involved with this great idea. Both founders previously were peer tutors.

The service launched in early September and already, they've seen success.

"I was tutoring a student for the past few days and today she had a test on that subject and she got a very good grade," Faria said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaeducationonline learning
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Armed man abducted daughter in Montco, police say
Philly city treasurer fired over embezzlement, sham marriage allegations
Phila. Archdiocese reverses course, will allow fall school sports
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Burger King offers 'support' after teen employee shot, killed in Philadelphia
Philly-area protesters 'saddened' but not 'surprised' by outcome of Breonna Taylor case
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Show More
Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case
RBG's trainer honors late justice with pushups next to her casket
1 killed in possible drag racing on Ben Franklin Parkway
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
More TOP STORIES News