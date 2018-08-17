EDUCATION

New York University offers free tuition for all medical students

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the free tuition for all NYU medical students.

NEW YORK --
New York University is offering free tuition for all of its medical students.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the move is a first among major U.S. medical schools.

Rising tuition and six-figure loans have been pushing new doctors into higher-paying fields and contributing to a shortage of researchers and primary care physicians.

The associate dean for admissions and financial aid, Dr. Rafael Rivera, says there's a "moral imperative" to reduce debt.

Tuition had been set at about $55,000 for the coming year.
Most medical students will still need to pay about $29,000 for annual room and board and other living expenses.

NYU estimates it will need about $600 million to fund the tuition package in perpetuity. It has raised more than $450 million.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationnyumedicalNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
8-year-old reads 300 books for summer reading challenge
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
More Education
Top Stories
Babysitter takes kids out of home during Holmesburg murder-suicide
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
50-year-old man struck and killed on Broad Street
New area code, dialing procedure in New Jersey
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: What happened before Colorado wife, kids went missing
Alleged Rite Aid thief resists arrest, gets into scuffles with officer
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Show More
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More News