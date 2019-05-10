Ohio high school eliminates valedictorian recognition

A high school in Mason, Ohio announced Thursday that it is eliminating valedictorian and salutatorian recognition.
School officials said it hopes the change will help improve students' mental wellness, WCPO-TV reports.
But not everyone thinks it's a good idea.
Samantha Segerman graduated from Mason High School two years ago with an above 4.0 GPA.
"It was me wanting to do the best I could, as much as I could, to try to impress colleges," Samantha said.
When she found out her alma mater was doing away with what matters to so many, she was stunned.
"That's so surprising to me. For nothing else, these kids have worked since their freshmen year, some in 8th grade," Samantha said.
Her brother is a junior at Mason High.
Sue Segerman, Samantha's mom, worries for some students in her son's class - that all of their hard work will be for nothing.
"That will upset I think some of the junior class right now - if they've been working hard, pushing hard as a goal, and that gets pulled out under your feet. That sort of stinks for the junior class right now," Sue said.
It, along with a GPA change, are moves the school district hopes will improve students' mental wellness, such as moving to a five point weighted credit scale from a four point scale.
Some WCPO-TV talked to are worried it could have a negative impact by taking away drive and motivation.
Students will continue to be recognized using the Latin honors system with students earning a 4.0 GPA or above as summa cum laude.
These changes will go into effect next school year.
