Oregon school district apologizes after allowing parents to bid on teachers

PORTLAND, Ore. (WPVI) -- A school district in Portland, Oregon is apologizing to parents and teachers.

This is after one of the district's elementary schools allowed parents to bid on their child's teacher for next year.

Markham Elementary School's PTA says a parent came up with the idea for parents to compete for teachers at a pre-planned auction at the last minute.

Officials say $1,600 of the $52,000 raised that night came from parents who bid on a teacher.

But afterward, both parents and teachers expressed concerns, saying it not only hurt some of the staff's feelings, but it wasn't fair to kids whose parents couldn't afford to buy them a place in their preferred classroom.

Still, others understood the intention of the auction, saying it was simply a creative way to raise much-needed funds.

The school district now says the auction is something that never should have been allowed.

