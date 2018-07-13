EDUCATION

Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Pennsylvania's Attorney General is looking into allegations that Temple University's business school provided false data to boost the rankings of its online program.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he's asked the Bureau of Consumer Protection to examine the case, including Temple's business and marketing practices.

He says he sent a letter Friday to the university's president to expect a detailed demand for answers.

Shapiro says his job is to ensure students receive "the benefit of the bargain when they make significant expenditures to advance their education."
The dean of the Fox School of Business, Moshe Porat, was forced out this week over the scandal.

In January, the business school reported it had submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report. The Philadelphia Inquirer says some students have sued, alleging they've been defrauded.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsattorney generaltemple universitybusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
Move-in day for LaSalle University students
Students create Philly Slang Handbook for new teachers
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
More Education
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News