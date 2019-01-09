EDUCATION

Pennsylvania school blocks students from distributing Bibles

PA school blocks students from distributing bibles during lunch: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 9, 2019

Students at a central Pennsylvania high school are fighting for their right to free speech.

Members of the 'Christians in Action' club claim Mechanicsburg Area School District leaders blocked them from handing out bibles during their lunch period.

The administration released a statement that reads in part: "There is not a ban on the Bible, Torah or the Koran or any other religious material at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.

"We welcome and encourage students to express themselves."

The school claims, under its rules, the students did 'not' submit proper paperwork to hand out the bibles.

The students say they did but their request was denied.

The Independence Law Center is now involved.

------
educationpennsylvania newsfreedom of speech
