EDUCATION

East Penn School Board discussing later start times for students

EMBED </>More Videos

Later start time considered at Emmaus High School. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

EMMAUS, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania school board is discussing later starting times for middle school and high school students.

The East Penn School Board is set to discuss in Emmaus, and the board's agenda contains an item directing district administrators to create a report on later school starts for older students. Emmaus High School students currently begin classes at 7:23 a.m. on weekdays.

However, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended adolescents start school at 8:30 a.m. or later, saying students getting less than eight hours of sleep could see a negative impact on their grades.

School board member Ziad Munson says he's been thinking about the issue for at least two years since it came up during a public comment period.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newseducationschool boardschoolhigh schoolstudentsEmmaus Borough
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parent: Substitute teacher told child his athletic wear is 'prison attire'
School Closings and Delays
Strawberry Mansion H.S. counselor helping students pave new path
Panic alarms now required in all NJ public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News