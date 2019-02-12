EMMAUS, Pa. --A Pennsylvania school board is discussing later starting times for middle school and high school students.
The East Penn School Board is set to discuss in Emmaus, and the board's agenda contains an item directing district administrators to create a report on later school starts for older students. Emmaus High School students currently begin classes at 7:23 a.m. on weekdays.
However, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended adolescents start school at 8:30 a.m. or later, saying students getting less than eight hours of sleep could see a negative impact on their grades.
School board member Ziad Munson says he's been thinking about the issue for at least two years since it came up during a public comment period.
