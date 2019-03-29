Education

Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

BOSTON -- More than a dozen parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme are due in court.

They are expected to make initial appearances Friday in federal court in Boston.

They're among 33 prominent parents charged in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Authorities say the parents paid an admission consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at sought-after schools.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who are charged in the case, are not scheduled to appear in court until next week. They have not publicly addressed the allegations.

On Thursday, former Yale University women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith became the third person to plead guilty in the case.

The admissions consultant at the center of the scheme has also pleaded guilty.
