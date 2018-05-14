Parents outraged over tiger at high school prom

A tiger was among a number of live animals on display at a high school prom in Florida and some parents are outraged.Cell phone video shows the tiger in its cage as performers entertained students in Miami on Saturday night.There was also a lemur, two macaws, and a fox at the event.The theme was "Welcome to the Jungle."Some parents are upset because they believe the tiger was in distress."That tiger was in distress," parent Maria Castellanos said. "The reason he is pacing up and down and his ears (are) going back is because he is showing you distress."The school says the tiger was never harmed or in danger."The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage, was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time, was laying down in a relaxed state, facing away from the audience," a school spokesperson said.A facility that is licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provided the animals.But despite credentialed handlers, Castellanos said it's the message that worries her."The saddest part of it all is teaching the children that there is no merit to the life of that animal -- that that animal doesn't deserve any better," Castellanos said.------