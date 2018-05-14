PROM

Parents outraged over tiger at high school prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Caged tiger attends high school prom. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

A tiger was among a number of live animals on display at a high school prom in Florida and some parents are outraged.

Cell phone video shows the tiger in its cage as performers entertained students in Miami on Saturday night.

There was also a lemur, two macaws, and a fox at the event.

The theme was "Welcome to the Jungle."

Some parents are upset because they believe the tiger was in distress.

"That tiger was in distress," parent Maria Castellanos said. "The reason he is pacing up and down and his ears (are) going back is because he is showing you distress."

The school says the tiger was never harmed or in danger.

"The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage, was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time, was laying down in a relaxed state, facing away from the audience," a school spokesperson said.

A facility that is licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provided the animals.

But despite credentialed handlers, Castellanos said it's the message that worries her.

"The saddest part of it all is teaching the children that there is no merit to the life of that animal -- that that animal doesn't deserve any better," Castellanos said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldpromhigh schoolanimalanimals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship
Philly businesswoman holds 'Black Panther' prom send-off
Danny DeVito takes cutout of prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set
Big prom night for Philly H.S. senior escorted by Eagles player
More prom
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News