Parkland therapy dogs featured in school yearbook

By Emily Burns
PARKLAND, Fla. -- The therapy dogs that have been helping students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida were featured in this year's yearbook.

Fourteen dogs have been on the school's campus ever since a mass shooting last year that left 17 people dead.

The dogs are a variety of breeds and have names including Daisy, Schooner, and Gail.

The yearbook advisor tells CNN the students and staff love having the dogs on campus. She says while fun, they do also bring a sense of comfort and calm to campus.

Luckily, the advisor and editors came up with the idea to include the dogs in the yearbook before "make-up picture day." All the dogs looked their best for the photos. One even wore a bow tie.

The dogs' yearbook page has apparently been a hit with all students. They even want the pups to sign their yearbooks.
