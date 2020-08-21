Penn State fraternity suspended for COVID-19 policy violations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6371103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Freshman students at Villanova University seen gathering in a large group on Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6291640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'IT MAKES ME MAD AS HELL' What in the world is a COVID-19 party and why would anybody have one? Hit play to find out.

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- Penn State has suspended a fraternity for hosting a party that violated the school's COVID-19 ban on Greek gatherings, the university announced.Penn State took action against the Pennsylvania Lambda chapter of Phi Kappa Psi as a result of videos and photos shared on social media, which showed the fraternity hosted an indoor gathering of more than 15 people, officials said. Penn State has banned fraternity socials during the pandemic.Penn State officials also said they had to disperse crowds of students, many of them maskless, who were congregating on campus late Wednesday in violation of university policies and State College ordinances.In a note to the campus community, Penn State President Eric Barron warned that such behavior could prompt the university to send students home and shift to remote instruction."I ask students flouting the University's health and safety expectations a simple question: Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?" Barron wrote. "This behavior cannot and will not be tolerated."