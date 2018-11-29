BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Pennsbury School District closed Friday due to water boil advisory

Pennsbury School District released a statement Thursday night canceling classes for Friday due to the water boil advisory in place in Lower Bucks County.

The statement read as follows: "The District administration is aware of concerns expressed by Pennsylvania American Water, which provides water services to several portions of Pennsbury, including 8 of 15 schools."

All schools and offices will be closed on Friday, November 30.

The district said it will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any future decisions about accessing schools throughout the weekend.

